Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 367.5% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $116.31 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

