Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 68,405 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.89% of OFS Capital worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in OFS Capital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in OFS Capital by 18.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in OFS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

OFS stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. OFS Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $121.62 million, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.88.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OFS Capital Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

