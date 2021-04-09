Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.38% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 29,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter.

IBMO stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $27.24.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.