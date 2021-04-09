Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,939 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 11.25% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTD opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

