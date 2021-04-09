Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 947,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,760,000 after buying an additional 76,973 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 19,857 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 154,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,342,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,912,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $51.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $52.74.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

