Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,165 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.93% of Barings BDC worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth $5,723,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after buying an additional 959,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 339,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,166,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBDC. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.01 million, a P/E ratio of -257.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 124.59%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

