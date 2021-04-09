Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 219,403 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 219,403 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $476.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.90.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

