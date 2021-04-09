Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 40,152 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,152 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.09.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.