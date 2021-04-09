Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 875 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its position in Aptiv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:APTV opened at $140.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $56.04 and a one year high of $160.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.49.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

