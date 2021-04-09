Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Waste Connections by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 565,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,073,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,481,000 after buying an additional 159,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Waste Connections by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,390,000 after buying an additional 300,043 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Waste Connections stock opened at $113.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $82.57 and a one year high of $113.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.