Conflux Network (CFX) Price Up 13.1% This Week

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $28.23 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,861.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,090.91 or 0.03552230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.42 or 0.00388053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.70 or 0.01091877 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.87 or 0.00482259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.26 or 0.00423459 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.59 or 0.00332290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00032654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003577 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 819,952,121 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.