Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Shares of STZ.B traded down $11.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.72. 624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $107.51 and a 12 month high of $211.39.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

