Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 24,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,203,108 shares.The stock last traded at $220.15 and had previously closed at $224.21.

The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 15.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

