Constellation Brands (STZ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

- 4/9/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $219.00 to $216.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $276.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $219.00 to $223.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2021 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.
- 3/25/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $219.00 to $223.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2021 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating.
- 2/16/2021 – Constellation Brands was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $255.00.
Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.05. The stock had a trading volume of 212,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,108. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.65 and its 200 day moving average is $210.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.25 and a twelve month high of $242.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.
