Constellation Brands (STZ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/9/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $219.00 to $216.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $276.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $219.00 to $223.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

3/25/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $219.00 to $223.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating.

2/16/2021 – Constellation Brands was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $255.00.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.05. The stock had a trading volume of 212,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,108. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.65 and its 200 day moving average is $210.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.25 and a twelve month high of $242.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

