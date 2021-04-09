Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Shares Gap Up to $22.81

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.81, but opened at $23.30. Constellation Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 202 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $235,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $584,385.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,385.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,479 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,972,000 after buying an additional 230,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 44,802 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 137,780 shares during the last quarter.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

