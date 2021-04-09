Constellation Price Reaches $0.0645 on Major Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for about $0.0645 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Constellation has a total market cap of $81.75 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00054775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00087764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.00 or 0.00620767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00042796 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00032674 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

