Content Neutrality Network (CNN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $694,640.00

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 127.5% higher against the US dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $13.71 million and approximately $694,640.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Content Neutrality Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00054764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00085684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.96 or 0.00623878 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00038144 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

CNN is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Neutrality Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Neutrality Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.