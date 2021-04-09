Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.93 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 97.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $11.93 million and approximately $725,022.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00055022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00087381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.41 or 0.00623636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00040450 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

