Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLR. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $498,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 1,911.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 54,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 92,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

