CONTRACOIN Price Down 26.1% This Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $10.22 million and approximately $10,536.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 2,182.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00017754 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.69 or 0.00139562 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,374,780 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

