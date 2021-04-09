Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $16,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

CTB opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $59.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

