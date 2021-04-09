Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX) Shares Up 0.7%

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX) shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $25.17. 4,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 9,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.