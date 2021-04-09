CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Shares Up 3.2%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) shares shot up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.49. 12,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,904,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $924.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in CoreCivic by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CoreCivic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CoreCivic by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CoreCivic by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

