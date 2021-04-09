CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Shares Up 3.2%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) shares shot up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.49. 12,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,904,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.
The stock has a market capitalization of $924.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
About CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
