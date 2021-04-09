CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stake Reduced by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 316,478 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.30% of CoreSite Realty worth $16,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COR. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $121.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.71. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,327.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $34,882.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at $946,241.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.60.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

