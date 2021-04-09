Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 125,259 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 1.1% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Corning by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock worth $3,056,712,491 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.60. 82,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,961,321. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 222.85, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.90.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

