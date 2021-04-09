Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Gap Down to $35.90

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.90, but opened at $34.69. Cortexyme shares last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 2,145 shares trading hands.

CRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $978.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Lamond acquired 50,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,192,765.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $860,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,981.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,653,300. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cortexyme by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,069,000 after buying an additional 55,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

