Corus Entertainment’s (CJR.B) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CJR.B. TD Securities upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.84.

Shares of CJR.B stock traded up C$0.40 on Friday, reaching C$6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,908. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.49. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$2.29 and a 1 year high of C$6.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

