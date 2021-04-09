Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) PT Lowered to $5.75

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $6.25 to $5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 183.25% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of KOR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,223. Corvus Gold has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $257.43 million, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Corvus Gold will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.