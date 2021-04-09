Cosmo Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Cosmo Coin has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $5,890.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Cosmo Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00054448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00084534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $362.45 or 0.00621548 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00037910 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin (COSM) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain . The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Cosmo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.