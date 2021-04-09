CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $925.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $874.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $831.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $870.06. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 117.37 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $558.61 and a 12 month high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

