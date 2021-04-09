Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to report $42.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.56 billion and the highest is $44.82 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $37.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $187.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.68 billion to $191.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $199.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $194.98 billion to $203.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Citigroup reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.72.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,193 shares of company stock worth $2,129,064 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $361.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.81 and a 200-day moving average of $360.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

