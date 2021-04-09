Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Coty alerts:

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.65. 131,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,359,729. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.25. Coty has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.