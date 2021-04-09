County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. County Bancorp reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,175%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ICBK. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group raised shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

ICBK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,926. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $144.35 million, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in County Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.