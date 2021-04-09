COVA (COVA) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, COVA has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. COVA has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $161,205.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00054209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00021954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00085411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.47 or 0.00619784 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00041120 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

