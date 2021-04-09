Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.12). Covanta reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:CVA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,685. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. Covanta has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 457.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Covanta by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Covanta by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Covanta by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

