COVIR.IO (CVR) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.43 Million

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 34.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded down 2% against the US dollar. COVIR.IO has a market cap of $8.43 million and approximately $37,090.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVIR.IO coin can now be purchased for about $70.81 or 0.00121054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00069651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.93 or 0.00290525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.00772774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,819.40 or 1.00561044 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020286 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.91 or 0.00743541 BTC.

COVIR.IO Coin Profile

COVIR.IO was first traded on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . The official message board for COVIR.IO is medium.com/@covir

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

