Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Gap Up to $36.14

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.14, but opened at $37.03. Cowen shares last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 221 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on COWN. Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $974.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $512.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.07 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

