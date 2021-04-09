CPChain Price Tops $0.0220 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $8.30 million and approximately $795,295.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CPChain has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CPChain Coin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

