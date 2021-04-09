Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,727.50 ($48.70).

Several research firms have issued reports on CWK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73), for a total transaction of £37,135 ($48,517.12). Also, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,412 ($44.58), for a total transaction of £11,942 ($15,602.30). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,261 shares of company stock worth $7,947,300.

Shares of Cranswick stock traded down GBX 44 ($0.57) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,798 ($49.62). 62,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,771. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,492.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,499.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

