Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €88.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €90.16 ($106.07).

PUM stock traded up €3.72 ($4.38) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €90.18 ($106.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion and a PE ratio of 170.80. Puma has a 12 month low of €47.69 ($56.11) and a 12 month high of €93.44 ($109.93). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €84.16.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

