Credit Suisse Group Boosts OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $69.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Get OneMain alerts:

NYSE OMF traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.86. 7,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,612. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average of $44.98.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 3,548.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,218 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,451,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 133,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in OneMain by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,113,000 after purchasing an additional 366,978 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,195,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.