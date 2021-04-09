Credit Suisse Group Increases CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $68.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.35.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 42,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.07.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.