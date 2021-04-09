Credit Suisse Group Raises Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $76.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.56.

Get Spire alerts:

NYSE:SR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.16. 1,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,209. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $81.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $32,089,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.