Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) to “Outperform”

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CCL. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.73.

CCL stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after buying an additional 1,357,400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

