Creditcoin One Day Volume Reaches $14.85 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $6.36 or 0.00010885 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $3.59 billion and approximately $14.85 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,509.24 or 1.00092033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00036321 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00105469 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001245 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005491 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

