Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) PT Raised to $110.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CREE. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Charter Equity raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $114.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Cree has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Cree by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,844 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Cree by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

