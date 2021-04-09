Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Down 4.3%

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) traded down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $109.91 and last traded at $109.96. 2,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,878,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.76 and a 200 day moving average of $95.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CREE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Cree by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,844 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the third quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the third quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Cree by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

