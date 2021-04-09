Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$3.65 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

CPG traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$4.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,220. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$5.86.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$447.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.4871233 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.37%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

