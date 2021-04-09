Critical Analysis: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) versus Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 1 0 2 0 2.33 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.00%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.72%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 20.82% 5.02% 2.14% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 169.02% 9.12% 1.06%

Dividends

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $229.23 million 6.81 $52.50 million $1.76 13.58 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $8.57 million 17.72 $22.26 million N/A N/A

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Volatility & Risk

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

