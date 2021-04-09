Critical Comparison: Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) vs. BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Bill.com alerts:

87.3% of Bill.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Bill.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bill.com and BigCommerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bill.com 0 6 8 0 2.57 BigCommerce 4 6 6 0 2.13

Bill.com presently has a consensus price target of $141.40, suggesting a potential downside of 9.77%. BigCommerce has a consensus price target of $78.68, suggesting a potential upside of 37.14%. Given BigCommerce’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than Bill.com.

Profitability

This table compares Bill.com and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bill.com -22.74% -6.84% -1.76% BigCommerce N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bill.com and BigCommerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bill.com $157.60 million 81.82 -$31.09 million ($0.58) -270.19 BigCommerce N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BigCommerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bill.com.

Summary

Bill.com beats BigCommerce on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company sells its products through the sales team, accounting firms, financial institution partners, and accounting software providers. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries in approximately 155 countries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.